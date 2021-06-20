‘The Witcher’: First image of Henry Cavill in season 2 teaser

If Netflix’s “Geeked Week” left us a first teaser trailer for the second season of ‘The Witcher’ starring the character of Ciri (Freya Allan), this week Henry Cavill himself has shared a preview of the new episodes in which we can finally see him again as the witch of Rivia. He has done it on his Instagram account accompanied by a simple caption: #Geralt

Based on a successful literary saga by Andrzej Sapkowski, the series (created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich) also stars Cavill and Allan, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer from Vengerberg, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia and Joey Batey as Dandelion. Season two will introduce us to a handful of new characters played by Kristofer Hivju (‘Game of Thrones’), Kim Bodnia (‘Killing Eve’), Paul Bullion (‘Peaky Blinders’), Yasen Atour, Agnes Bjorn, Basil Eidenbenz ( ‘Fast & Furious 9’), Aisha Fabienne Ross (‘The Danish Girl’) and Mecia Simson.

A danger

Although the trailer does not reveal much, there is a specific scene that has caught the attention of the fans. At one point you see medallions of fallen witches hanging from a tree, which would imply that there is at least one who will die during this season. Now it remains to be seen if it is one of the relevant characters or someone unknown. People have started to speculate on Twitter and names like Eskel and Vesemir have been coming up, although there is nothing on that plane that points them out.

Medallions of fallen witchers hanging on a tree. Is a witcher dying this season or something ?? pic.twitter.com/8txU8cDuLT ? Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) June 18, 2021

“Fallen warlock medallions hanging from a tree. Is a warlock going to die this season or something?”

The first season of ‘the Witcher’ can be seen on Netflix And although the streaming platform has not set a release date for the second, it is expected to arrive before the end of 2021.