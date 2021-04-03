The Witcher ends with the recordings of its second season despite the pandemic – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

After several delays due to the pandemic, the shootings of the second season of The Witcher have finally concluded. This was revealed by Henry Cavill through a photograph on social networks.

The second season of The Witcher again features Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as director and executive producer. The new chapters were directed by Stephen Surjik (The Umbrella Academy), Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed), Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) and Louise Hooper (Cheat).

A few days ago the new additions to the cast were announced where they are Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Mute Witness), who will interpret Nenneke; Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Irregular) will play Phillipa Eilhart; Liz Carr (Mute Witness, Devs) will step into Fenn’s shoes; while Graham McTavish (Outlander, The Hobbit) will have the role of Dijkstra.

Also joining season two are Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba’lian; Simon Callow (A Room with a View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) will play Codringher and Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, The Outlaw King) will play Rience.

This new cast is completed with names already confirmed as Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir. .

– With information from Europa Press