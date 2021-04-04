‘The Witcher’ ends the convulsive filming of its second season

To its premiere in December 2019 The witcher became a huge hit for Netflix. A little could be seen to come, taking into account the relevance of the literary original by Andrzej Sapkowski and the sales of the video game adaptations by CD Projekt, but also on the platform they could be satisfied in their search for a Game of Thrones own. The second season in charge of Lauren Schmidt Hissrich began its preparation almost instantly, while on the platform they were coming up and announcing both an upcoming anime movie (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) as a live-action prequel.

The title of the latter is The Witcher: Blood Origin and starring Jodie Turner-Smith in the role of Éile he has to shoot from one moment to the next, but these are difficult times for the development of these blockbusters. Hence, some stories of the makeup artist have caused so much relief Jacqueline rathore on Instagram that they assure that the filming of the second season of The Witcher has concluded. Which would also mean that Netflix was not optimistic when it announced its intention that the new chapters would be released in late 2021, just two years after the first season of The Witcher.

Shortly after, the Netflix account confirmed Rathore’s words, in what is a triumph because the filming of this second season could not be more chaotic. In the first place, due to the forced break of several months that he went through at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, but when filming returned last August the problems did not end. Then the director Stephen Surjik He was optimistic that they could respect health precautions without causing long delays, so that weeks later the team would run into several positives for COVID-19 and even an injury to Henry cavill, interpreter of Geralt de Rivia.

The second season of The Witcher will again star Cavill in the company of Anya Chalotra and Freya allan, and will have multiple additions such as Cassie Clare, Adjoa Andoh (appeared in The Bridgertons, another hit from Netflix), Liz carr or Graham McTavish.