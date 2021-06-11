The Witcher: Ciri returns in the first teaser of the second season

It’s been almost two years since The Witcher’s release – 67%. The ambitious Netflix series was one of its most watched shows on the platform and will soon be back. During Geeked Week, a week full of events and announcements, the production company showed the first teaser of the second season of this title starring Henry Cavill and it seems that it will delve further into mythology.

Do not stop reading: Masters of the Universe: Revelation reveals its first trailer to the rhythm of I Need a Hero

During the panel on the fifth day of Geeked Week, Netflix revealed a very small teaser for the second season of The witcher. The preview is completely focused on Ciri (Freya Allan), the princess we met in the first installment and who now must investigate the root of her magical abilities, which have put her in the path of Geralt (Henry Cavill), the protagonist of the show.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

The teaser seems to anticipate that Criri will undertake a search to “understand” something. Although it is a very quick assembly, we get to see what it seems that his training will be under the School of Lobo. And, if they blink, they could miss that it will return to an outfit very similar to the one we all know and saw in the popular games of the saga that made the franchise an international success.

You may be interested: Twilight of the Gods: Netflix announces the cast of Zack Snyder’s series and stands out for being diverse

Continue reading: The Witcher is one of the Netflix series highest rated by the public