The Witcher: Blood Origin lost its protagonist

The spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin that Netflix is ​​preparing is not going through a good time. The series has just lost its protagonist … and now?

While we wait for the premiere of the second season of The Witcher, Netflix is ​​working on a spin-off of this story. This is how we will receive a prequel entitled The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is already experiencing great problems. Unfortunately, its protagonist has decided to get off the project. But why? Here are all the details you should know.

Jodie Turner-Smith was to play Éile in The Witcher: Blood Origin. He is one of the main characters of the spin-off, and unfortunately he had to leave the series due to “a change in the production schedule,” according to a spokesperson for the streaming platform. Faced with this situation, Netflix will be in charge of finding a new actress for the role of this warrior with a wonderful voice, who abandons her position as the queen’s guard to pursue her dream of being a traveling musician. However, he will soon have to return to action.

Prequel on the way

The Witcher: Blood Origin will have to be at the level of the original series, which had become a worldwide success with its launch on Netflix. A great detail is that it will be a six-episode miniseries, which will take us 1,200 years before the events we have seen in the fiction starring Henry Cavill. We will see the appearance of the first Warlock and the “conjunction of the spheres” that led to the union of the worlds of elves, humans and monsters. Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner for the prequel and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, creator of the original series, will oversee him as executive producer. The only other confirmed cast member was Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall.

At the moment, this new spin-off still has no confirmed date.

