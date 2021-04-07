The Witcher 3 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in late 2021 | Gaming

CD Projekt RED confirms that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version of The Witcher 3 in the second half of 2021, with free update from PS4, One and PC.

CD Projekt to release PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of The Witcher 3 at the second half of 2021. Today, the Polish company has made a presentation explaining its strategies for 2021 (we summarize the key points here). And in it, he has announced his roadmap for 2021.

Although in the presentation they did not talk about these versions, Radek grabowskiCD Projekt later confirmed on Twitter that the next-gen updates to the 2015 game would arrive in the second half of this year.

ICYMI, the next-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/h2ISyEllQq – Radek (@gamebowski) March 30, 2021

This next-gen update (which will also be available with the same technical improvements on PC) will be released independently, and although it has not been confirmed, the photo indicates that it will also be released in physical format. However, if we already had it on PS4, Xbox One or PC, we can free upgrade to this next gen version. Of course, it will be the Complete Edition with all the DLC.

CD Projekt too expects to release next gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2021, as confirmed today in their roadmap for 2021. The Witcher and Cyberpunk will be the two franchises that CD Projekt will nurture, with spin-offs like The Witcher Monster Slayer, and with updates and patches for Cyberpunk 2077.

Following criticism for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the Polish company wants to change its communication strategy: “We want to better manage expectations between all platforms. This means focusing communication on real footage and demos, not conceptual, and showing footage in all the platforms on which it will go out “.

From 2022, they expect work in parallel on two AAA projects. Maybe The witcher 4 is the project in which they work in parallel to the patches, updates and the online of Cyberpunk 2077?

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.