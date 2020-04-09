The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the third installment in this RPG saga that has gained so many followers over the years since its first title came to PC, came last year to Nintendo Switch in a version that included its two expansions and, since then, it has continued to be a success in the hybrid console of the Great N. Throughout this time, work has continued on it, as demonstrated by the latest update released, and the good news (especially for its developers) comes with the sales numbers, since the quantity of copies bought by the players is more than enviable.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt convinces Nintendo Switch users

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt came to Nintendo Switch in mid-October 2019 and, despite the fact that there were only about two and a half months of that year, during that period the title achieved sell about 700,000 copies on this hybrid console. As we can see in the graphic shared by CD Project Red, the company behind the creation of this title, these sales represent a 11% of total sales throughout 2019 (even surpassing the number of copies sold on Xbox, since the Microsoft platform represents 10% of the total), which makes it more than evident that, despite the fact that it had been 4 years since the game went on sale for First time, this sorcerer’s fans continue to grow little by little.

See also

Source

Related