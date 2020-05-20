The CD Projekt RPG has ended up becoming one of the generation’s video games.

Even ifCD ProjektA great reputation was built with his first video games of The Witcher saga, it would not be until the third episode of this RPG saga that the Poles would reach glory, signing what is one of the best video games of recent years. And today marks the fifth anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a fantastic open-world action-role-playing game that immersed us fully in the fantastic literary universe ofAndrzej Sapkowski, becoming one of the great references of the genre.

After Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt returns to the universe of The WitcherWith nearly 30 million games sold to date, The Witcher 3 has becomeone of the generation games, and also an example to follow in terms of updating policy and additional content, as the great adventure of Geralt de Rivia expanded over time with two high-quality DLCs such as Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone. Another achievement of this RPG was popularizing one of its mini-games, the card game Gwen, which ended up becoming an independent adventure with the notable Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

“It is hard to believe that five years have passed since Geralt de Rivia embarked on his latest adventure,” the authors of The Witcher 3 have commented. “It would not have been the same without you, friends!” posted on social media. To celebrate this fifth anniversary, the CD Projekt RED team has started a series ofoffersfor The Witcher 3 and the rest of the franchise titles, with discounts of up to 70% on some titles. The offers are available on GOG, Steam, Xbox and PlayStation, without the latest version of Nintendo Switch being included in this promotion at the time of writing this news.

Recall that months ago CD Projekt signed a new agreement with the author of The Witcher. Shortly after initiating this new collaboration, it was confirmed that after Cyberpunk 2077, we would have a new game from The Witcher of which, obviously, to this day nothing is known. Meanwhile, the franchise also triumphs with a television series that we told you about in our review of The Witcher on Netflix, and which is currently preparing its return with a second season.

More about: The Witcher 3, CD Projekt and Anniversaries.

