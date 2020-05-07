Red frames aroused controversy in recent days after having appeared on social networks with the shirt of Mouth and, on another day, playing cards with a group of friends while smoking. Juan Sebastián Verón, President of Students, spoke about it.

“On behalf of the club there was a talk. He is old and old enough to take care of himself. frames I had him as a kid at home, I talked to him for a long time. But now I have to be behind Sarmiento, ha, “he explained in dialogue with” Here is a school. “

And he detailed: “The reality is that as it happened to me and it happened to me outside, you are big and you are old enough to take care of yourself and you have to know that, beyond that you can care or not in this rebellious aspect that one can get to have, these are issues that can have an impact on your professional life. In your personal life, do what you want, come out with the MouthIt does not seem serious to me. The other day I saw a note I think from Aguirre Suárez where they were smoking. So I say, nothing happens, absolutely nothing happens. You can do what you want, it is clear that you cannot make yourself see, it is always better. That, at some point, has consequences. “

Further, Veron delved into the consequences. “These questions always have consequences. Everyone is responsible for their actions. What I do believe is that he has to take more care of himself because we are in a very sensitive moment because he cannot be shown with 10 people playing cards, when we are all locked up and more being a public figure “, argued the” Little Witch “.

Finally, he commented on why he stopped going to the meetings of the Super league. “I stopped going to the meetings of Super league because I wanted to manage, not to thread. I don’t have that need, I want Argentine soccer to improve. I prefer to stay at the club and make it okay. I don’t waste time on things that add up to nothing, “he added.

