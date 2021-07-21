The Winx Saga ‘Season 2 News, Date, Cast, and Spoilers

Addicted to Fate: The Winx Saga? Same! Hard same. Season 1 follows Bloom, a new student at a school where fairies learn magic called Alfea. The series is not, as I originally thought, based on Harry Potter fan fiction. It’s instead based on Winx Club, an animated series from the 2000s that I totally missed somehow. The show was pretty much like “What if the Spice Girls were fairies ?,” and I’m all for that. If you went through season 1 like magic, here’s everything we know (and some things we don’t know) about Fate: The Winx Saga season 2.

Do we know Fate: The Winx Saga is getting a season 2?

AND IT IS. Netflix just confirmed the news, which is major. The best part? Season 2 will have two more episodes than the first.

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it. As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term, ”writer Brian Young said in a statement.

Are there any new characters joining the series?

It can’t be a new school year at Alfea without some brand new faces, and one of them will def make original Winx Club fans excited! Along with a special announcement that production has officially begun, Netflix also revealed that Brandon Grace will be joining as Gray, Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian, and Paulina Chávez as Flora. Yep, you read that correctly! Flora!!! Check out the fun reveal below:

What will season 2 be about?

[There are some spoilers ahead for season 1. Do with that information what you will!]

There are, like, eight seasons of the animated series, so your guess is as good as mine. The Winx will probably face off against a new villain now that they’ve defeated the Burned Ones. The cartoon has a rival school for witches and an antagonistic trio called the Trix (Icy, Darcy, and Stormy) that one would assume need to show up on the Netflix show eventually.

There are also Winx that would make great additions to season 2, but familiar mainstays like Bloom, Stella, Aisha, Musa are likely returns.

When will season 2 come out?

When Netflix confirmed season 2, the streaming service also said the show isn’t supposed to go back into production until “later this year.” That means we won’t see season 2 until at least 2022.

What the heck am I supposed to watch until season 2?

You don’t even need to leave Netflix to find more awesome shows with Winx Saga vibes while we wait for more news about season 2. There’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the spooky Sabrina The Teenage Witch reboot that also features Fate: The Winx Saga star Abigail Cowen. There’s The Magicians, a dark and sexy show about a group of misfit millennials at magic grad school. You could also get into The Order, which is about a university’s secret society that does magic (I knew it) and also werewolves!

We’ll probably learn more about the fate of Fate: The Winx Saga soon, so just hang tight until we do.

