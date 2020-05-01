Share

They have revealed the plans for the beginning of the 2014 movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier and it would have been very different from what we saw in the cinema.

Attention SPOILERS. Marvel movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier It begins 2 years after the tremendous battle in New York against the Chitauri army led by Loki. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is running through the park in Washington D.C. and overtakes a man named Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). They become friends and Captain America tells him how difficult it is for him to adapt to the present day. The conversation is interrupted by Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) who requires her help for a new mission.

The task is to board a SHIELD ship that has been hijacked by terrorists. There Captain America discovers that Black Widow has another mission that consists of spying on SHIELD himself.

Co-director Captain America: The Winter Soldier Anthony Russo revealed that the film originally had a completely different opening scene that took place during World War II.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier actually started with a battle during World War II, in the early scripts,” said Russo. That was a massive battle that ended with a significant moment for Cap, which then fueled the story. And then we ended up cutting that out about two months before shooting. ” Russo did not reveal what the “significant moment” would be.

It is without a doubt one of the best Marvel movies.

Although it didn’t have that battle scene, the movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier It has a cinematic quality superior to most UCM installments. Although it has a lot of action, it is closer to the spy genre than to superheroes. It also laid the foundation for Civil War that came a few years later. While its directors gained world fame and took care of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

