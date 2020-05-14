The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global economy to its knees, but confinement measures that restrict our movements have also helped some businesses prosper.

However, even in success stories you have to read the fine print.

For example, many have used the internet to shop, which should be apparently fabulous news for e-commerce.

In response, Amazon’s shares recorded a historic rise.

But two weeks later, the group’s accountants were on a different note. It has been said that the company could soon see a loss for the first time in five years when its data is released between April and June.

Expenses in times of coronavirus

Amazon has long resisted recognizing unions, arguing that it prefers to speak directly to its employees about any concerns they have.

Before its announcement about the cost of costs from covid-19, Amazon had come under fire for treating its workforce during the pandemic for security reasons.

Netflix leading the boom in “streaming”

The home entertainment industry has been a clear winner in confinement, settling on a growing trend that came from before.

Not surprisingly, the home entertainment sector thrives when so many people have no choice but to stay home.

increased 57% and 34%during confinement (respectively), “trend analyst Blake Morgan told the BBC.” data-reactid = “93”> “In Italy and Spain, for example, the new installations of the Netflix application increased 57% and 34%during confinement (respectively), “trend analyst Blake Morgan told the BBC.

“People need entertainment and escapism now more than ever.”

Production concerns

But this story has another side that does not look as good.

In addition, many national currencies have lost value due to the pandemic, which means that Netflix’s newest international customers are not bringing as much money to the American company.

Read more

Another great American entertainment company that has had some profits but also losses during the pandemic is Disney.

Disney has had to close its theme parks worldwide.

More

Unfeasible logistics

One could hope that the growing e-commerce will also bring good profits for delivery companies that leave packages at your doorstep.

But the real picture is more complicated.

Large delivery companies like Fedex have struggled due to disruption of their supply chains.

More

Although there has been an increase in private customers buying online, the most profitable operations are business-to-business, and the demand for these has fallen because many businesses have had to close their doors or reduce their activities during the pandemic.

Food delivery

Similarly, confinement has had pros and cons for food delivery services.

Some restaurants have been able to open to make takeaways in some countries and cities around the world.

But while the demand for online food purchases skyrocketed, home food orders don’t seem to have suffered the same fate.

Sex sells, but not so much for sex workers

From Colombia to Denmark, there has been an increase in the sale of sex toys during confinement.

The covid-19 appears to have given a boost to the sex toy industry, with companies specializing in high-tech devices offering “long-distance experiences” benefiting from social distancing.

In many countries, sex workers have no legal rights and are not eligible for government aid programs, placing them in poverty and even homelessness during the pandemic.

Japan is an exception, being a country that has offered financial aid to sex workers during this crisis.

Exercise in confinement

Movement and travel restrictions have been bad news for gyms, but the sale of training equipment to those who get in shape at home has increased.

fitness digital”.” data-reactid = “211”> The so-called “digital fitness” sector has also increased.

smartwatches to monitor his health and exercise during confinement, “Steven Waltzer, an analyst at that firm, told the BBC.” data-reactid = “213”> “Many clients have been using smartwatches to monitor their health and exercise during confinement,” Steven Waltzer, an analyst at that firm, told the BBC.

Personal trainers try to use the internet to replace traditional sessions, but this situation is difficult for many professionals in the sector and several gyms have had to close their doors.

Online communication

The Zoom video conferencing application allows these musicians in Ecuador to offer virtual concerts.

Plus

With millions of people around the world working from home, online communication tools have gained popularity.

The company that leads the video conferencing business is Zoom.

In India more than 18% of these downloads were made, and the second country on the list is the United States, with 14%.

Zoom has become the preferred choice of many businesses and members of the public.

Telecommuting

Slack. “data-reactid =” 246 “> Another winner of the” telework “trend has been Slack.

The instant messaging platform companies use for internal communications said its subscribers have nearly doubled their number between January and March.

PayPal actions

How do market analysts explain that?

Many people face financial difficulties and may be inclined to spend less during confinement, but the same situation may also encourage them to migrate to digital payment services, a potentially positive sign for PayPal’s future.

PayPal shares reached their highest value on May 7.

More

“We believe we are reaching a tipping point around the world where people are seeing how simple and easy it is to use digital payments for services,” PayPal CEO Dan Schulman told investors in a conference call on 6 of May.

“Survey after survey shows that people are now more inclined to shop online than to go back to the store,” he added.

Links to more articles on the coronavirus

More

Visit our special coverage“data-reactid =” 292 “> Visit our special coverage