The winning block in Madrid could be made with Moncloa

The Madrid left has a difficult electoral appointment next May 4. With Ciudadanos on the verge of being left out of the Assembly, Díaz Ayuso’s Popular Party is taking over the hegemony of the right-wing bloc, which sees how the conservative vote is coordinated around its candidacy.

The truth is that these elections are of vital importance for the progressive bloc. Not only for the governance of the most influential community in Spain, but also ahead of the next general elections. In fact, these elections look a lot like a midterm election in the United States. Both are held on a working Tuesday in the middle of a legislature and are transcendental in the political future of the country.

That is why the left-wing bloc – the sum of the PSOE, Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos – needs a good electoral result. Not so much to win a majority in the Assembly, which also, but with the idea of ​​achieving the right balance so that, probably in 2023, the left coalition can continue in the Government of Spain in the next legislature.

The above is better understood with the following graph. The dark line represents the difference between blocks in the regional elections held in Madrid, and the light line, the same difference for general elections since ’82.

As you can appreciate, the difference in votes between the left and right blocks has been, historically speaking, broader towards the conservative side in the Community of Madrid.

It is so much so that, in the period of governance of the Popular Party, from 1995 to the present, there have only been two occasions where the left as a whole added more votes than the right.

The first was in May 2003 when two PSOE deputies prevented the investiture of their own candidate – becoming part of the mixed group and forcing a new electoral call after seven months -, known as the ‘Tamayazo’.

The second was in 2015, when a new wave of candidacies was presented for the first time in a regional election, completely changing the bipartisan political balance. On this occasion, the forces of the left outperformed the right by a single percentage point, although they suffered in the distribution of seats, since Izquierda Unida was one point below the minimum threshold of 5% and their votes did not have representation in the Assembly, which led to a minimum government between PP and Cs.

Since the emergence of the new parties, the differences between blocks have been significantly reduced, both in the Madrid Assembly and in the Congress of Deputies, but correlation has been maintained between some elections and others. And it is that, when the influence of a bloc is reduced in Madrid, it also does so in the general sphere, and vice versa.

Currently, the block on the right has a 9-point advantage over the block on the left in Madrid. A sufficient advantage that would guarantee the presidency of the Community, although it remains to be seen what might happen with Cs. Similarly, polls indicate an advantage of around 5 percentage points in favor of the right in Spain.

This helps to understand the significance of the next Madrid midterms. If the right achieves what would be one of its best historical records with an advantage of +9 over the left block, it would catapult its options to reach Moncloa in the medium term. On the other hand, if the left managed to keep the rate, it would have all the ballots to continue another legislature, and, who knows, to rise with the Community of Madrid.

