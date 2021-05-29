The winning apps of the 30 seconds x Mexico contest

Two award-winning student projects aim at two laudable goals: teaching sign language and making it easier for children to tell their parents if they are victims of bullying. And the common denominator is technology.

It all started this year with half-minute videos in which more than 100 teams of entrepreneurs shared their ideas.

Of these, 15 went in March to the final phase of 30 Seconds x Mexico, an initiative of AT&T Mexico and the Tecnológico de Monterrey focused on the development of inclusive cities with solutions that allow their inhabitants to live and develop in harmony, regardless of their conditions.

The selection was rigorous, because finally two were the winning projects: Hello world Y Hugin and munin.

Sign language app and video game against bullying

“The teams were from different universities in the country, and in the selection we used a methodology called horizons architecture, in which all the projects were structuring what their legacy was going to be and what would be the technologies to use,” he says in an interview for Tec Review, Arturo Barraza, director of AT&T Foundry Mexico.

In this way, the jury opted for those two options, considering them the most in line with the objectives of long-term implementation of technologies in favor of the inclusion of vulnerable communities in urban environments.

This is because according to the World Bank, more than half of the planet’s population lives in cities and this measure will reach 70% globally in 2050.

For the benefit of the deaf-mute community

Hello world is a project whose purpose is to facilitate communication to the more than 2.2 million deaf-mute people and their families in the country.

“The sign language communication system is more than just isolated hands or words, and this application, Hello World, considers each of its factors,” he explains. Arely Anguiano, one of the project developers, who is studying biotechnology engineering, at the Tecnológico de Monterrey, Campus Estado de México.

This app includes the teaching of key facial gestures that are also part of the grammar of this mode of communication, which can normally only be learned in face-to-face classes, according to what this 18-year-old girl said in an interview for Tec Review.

The aim of Hello World is above all to help people (deaf-mute or not) learn the basics of sign language so that successful communication can be achieved in typical contexts such as doctor’s offices, banks or administrative centers.

“Who said you have 10 free minutes to go to a school to take a sign language course? No one. The advantage of this app is the accessibility of learning. From 4 to 6 months it takes one to have a basic command of this language; a complete domain is something that takes years ”, specifies Anguiano.

A project against bullying

“The treatment that is given to children will be what they will then give to society” is the motto of Hugin and Munin, a video game that seeks to reduce the communication gap between parents and children, especially when it comes to telling a case of bullying in elementary or middle school.

“It is a video game in which children develop their own story, and it is made to analyze the decisions that they are making; if they suffer from bullying, they will say so ”, says one of the creators of the project, Carlos Eduardo Vidal placeholder image, mechatronics engineering student, in the Tec de Monterrey, Toluca campus.

The main character of the video game is Odin, the main god of Norse mythology, who acts helped by Hugin and Munin, ravens that represent intelligence and memory, respectively, as expressed by this young man in an interview for Tec Review.

“Two out of 10 children in Mexico tell their parents that they are being bullied. This means that more than 14 million children do not tell their parents that they are going through this type of violence, ”says Vidal, who is 21 years old.

Both Anguiano and Vidal affirm that their projects are in the testing phase, but they hope that by the end of the year they will already have versions that can be launched in a small audience. In this sense, Barraza, director of AT&T Foundry Mexico, asserts that the company he represents is already advising them to crystallize this purpose.