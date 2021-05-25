The winners of the renewal of the Spanish banking sector

In the fourth quarter of 2019, financial results began to be remarkable for the first time in a long time, after certain restructurings were carried out amid an environment of ultra-negative rates. Even in the first quarter of 2020 the results were positive. But in March the debacle took place and with it the collapse in the yield curve.

The ECB acted by injecting money and comparing bonds on a massive scale until, by 2021, inflation begins to pick up and the scenario becomes much more favorable for the banking sector, not without difficulties.

Sabadell-BBVA

Since 2020, the first intentions to reduce expenses through mergers are beginning to be seen. A good example of this was the frustrations between Banco Sabadell and BBVA. “The fact that Sabadell has part of its business in the United Kingdom has probably not contributed in a positive way,” comments Nuria Álvarez, Renta 4 analyst. In addition, Sabadell is doing everything possible to continue operating independently. It has been seen recently with the renewal of its top management: new CEO, César González-Bueno, and new CFO, Leopoldo Alvear, former Bankia.

BBVA’s conditions would also be noteworthy if the figure had transcended since, finally, “they tightened the exchange ratio a lot and Sabadell shareholders have preferred to risk rather than give themselves away,” thinks José Lizán, manager of Magnum Sicav Solventis.

Caixabank-Bankia

Lizán considers that the clear winner at the national level, not only in the current situation but also since 2008, is Caixabank. “It bought Banca Cívica, Banco de Valencia and now it has merged with Bankia. I believe that Caixabank has completed its national reorganization process with this operation, both geographically and by business volume ”, he explains.

