The winners of the National Mobility Awards

We already know the winners of the first edition of the National Mobility Awards organized by Companies for Sustainable Mobility. 11 projects out of more than 140 submitted.

May 6, 2021 (12:45 CET)

The National Mobility Awards that recognize good practices and initiatives in mobility from both companies and institutions they have already been delivered at a gala in Madrid. These awards, organized by Companies for Sustainable Mobility and with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, the CONAMA Foundation and the Royal Academy of Engineering, were born, as stated May López, Director of Business Development for Sustainable Mobility, “by need to recognize organizations that are leading the change and they do it at a time when mobility is not only essential, but also strategic ”.

The jury, made up of great experts, has selected the 11 projects from more than 140 initiatives presented that have stood out for providing innovative and differential mobility solutions.

These are the winners:

In the category of Public company: SAGULPA (Municipal Society of Parkings of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria), for the creation of services that promote sustainable and healthy mobility.

In the Private Company-Large Company, ALSA, for its Environmental Sustainability Strategy and its commitment to innovation.

In the Private Company – SME: Moveme, by the MUFMI trademark, which enables a public transport adapted to needs of the user in real time.

In the category of NGO, Foundation, Association, Business Factory Auto, a specific accelerator for the automotive sector promoted by the Xunta de Galicia, the Vigo Free Zone Consortium, Groupe PSA and the Galician Automotive Companies cluster.

In Big Municipality, the Logroño City Council, for the initiative “Logroño open streets”, a strategy that arises in response to COVID-19 for active mobility in Logroño

Medium – small municipality, the Coslada Town Hall, for the initiative “Road to school by bicycle” in collaboration with the Local Police.

In the Service category, CITYlogin, for its ecofriendly urban logistics solution.

In the product section, Last Mile Team, for its Digital Platform for the Last Mile.

E Special Prize for Mobility to Work has been for Cosentino, for its Employee Mobility Plan with which they avoid the emission of 5,000 tons of CO2 per year

The Special Research Award for him Technical College of Telecommunication Technical Engineers (COITT), for his research on the electrification of a conventional combustion vehicle.

And the Special Strategy award for EMT Madrid, for the Madrid Mobility 360 project, a multimodal route planner with occupancy control on its buses.

The awards ceremony was attended by the Secretary General of Transport and Mobility of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, María José Rallo, member of the Jury, and that highlighted the importance of the initiative: “It is essential to recognize and encourage through recognition of other companies, entities and municipalities to gradually implement measures that favor sustainability understood from its triple perspective: environmental, economic and Social”.

The second edition will be convened shortly.