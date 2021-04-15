The winners of the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards have already been announced

The awards Sony World Photography Awards are one of the most important milestones in the photographic calendar worldwide, and we already know the winners of the 2021 edition which include the Spanish Luis Tato in the category of Wild Life and Nature.

Like so many things in these times, the announcement of the winners has also been different, being celebrated virtually in its fourteenth year.

The award Photographer of the Year (Photographer of the Year) has taken it Craig easton (UK) for their Bank Top series. But he was not the only winner: there were first places for the ten categories of the Professional competition, as well as winners of the Open, Student and Youth competitions.

Bank Top is a collaboration with the writer and academic Abdul Aziz Hafiz, which examines the representation and misrepresentation of Northern England communities, focusing on the narrow Bank Top neighborhood in the town of Blackburn.

from the series ‘BANK TOP’

Bank Top is the result of the Kick Down the Barriers initiative of the Blackburn Museum & Art Gallery, a project promoted in response to reports published in the British media that portray the city as “Britain’s most segregated”. To challenge this narrative, the museum invited artists and writers to collaborate with residents of different neighborhoods to create a strong and authentic representation of their communities.

Mike Trow, President of the Professional 2021 contest commented: “These were not people who wanted to be photographed, Craig had to earn their trust. He got them to look frankly at the camera and in them we see a mutual understanding between the documentary maker and the character. It is the moral weight behind this work that makes it so important and worthy of this award.”.

But in addition to the great award for Photographer of the Year, each of the ten professional categories has its own winners who stand out with their talents on topics ranging from local issues to global issues, from quiet moments of resilience to creative brilliance and joy. .

Architecture and Design Category: Tomáš Vocelka (Czech Republic)

Photo: Tomas Vocelka

For his Eternal Hunting Grounds series.

Creative Category: Mark Hamilton Gruchy (UK)

Photo: Mark Hamilton Gruchy

For his series The Moon Revisited.

Documentary Projects: Vito Fusco (Italy)

Photo: Vito Fusco

For his series The Killing Daisy.

Environment Category: Simone Tramonte (Italy)

Photo: Simone Tramonte

For its Net-zero Transition series.

Landscape Category: Majid Hojjati (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Photo: Majid Hojjati

For his Silent Neighborhoods series.

Portfolio Category: Laura Pannack (UK)

Photo: Laura Pannack

For his work Portfolio Overview.

Portraits Category: Craig Easton (UK)

Photo: Craig Easton

For his Bank Top series.

Sports Category: Anas Alkharboutli (Syrian Arab Republic)

Photo: Anas Alkharboutli

For his Sport and Fun Instead of War and Fear series.

Still Life Category: Peter Eleveld (Netherlands)

Photo: Peter Eleveld

For his Still Life Composition series, Shot on Wet Plate.

Wild Life and Nature Category: Luis Tato (Spain)

Photo: Luis Tato

For his series Locust Invasion in East Africa.

Open Photographer of the Year

The Open contest celebrates the strength that a single image can have. The winning photographs have been selected for their ability to communicate a great visual narrative combined with technical excellence. Selected among ten winners of the Open category, Tamary kudita (Zimbabwe) wins the title Open Photographer of the Year 2021.

Photo: Tamary Kudita

Kudita won for her outstanding portrait African Victorian featured in the Creative category. The photograph shows a young black woman dressed in a Victorian costume and holding traditional kitchen utensils from the Shona culture. The image explores the stereotypical contextualization of the female black body and offers an alternative visual language through which a multifaceted African identity is presented.

Student Photographer of the Year

Coenraad Heinz Torlage (South Africa) from the Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography has been awarded Student Photographer of the Year 2021. Torlage was chosen for his Young Farmers series, created in response to the Our Time report, which asked students to describe how they they and the people around them see the world and how they intend to improve it.

Young Photographer of the Year

Photo: Pubarun Basu

Selected from the winners of six categories, Pubarun Basu (India, 19 years old) has won the Youth Photographer of the Year 2021 award for her image No Escape from Reality. In the photograph, the shadows of the railings projected on the curtains create the illusion of bars of a cage from behind which a pair of hands can be seen as trying to break through. The illusion of shadows and the gesture of the hands convey a feeling of being trapped suffered last year by so many people around the world.

This year’s Outstanding Contribution to Photography award has been awarded to the acclaimed artist Mexican photographer Graciela Iturbide. Widely recognized as the greatest living photographer in Latin America, Iturbide’s work offers a photographic account of Mexico since the late 1970s and is celebrated for her indisputable contribution to the country’s visual identity.

Photo: Graciela Iturbide

Through images of everyday life and its culture along with those of religion and its rituals, Iturbide’s work explores the many complexities and contradictions of his country, questioning its inequalities and highlighting the tensions between the urban and the rural, the modern and the the indigenous.

