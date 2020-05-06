The New York Times was the medium that won the most Pulitzer Prizes this 2020, including International Journalism for the information disseminated about Vladimir Putin.

East Monday were announced winners of the 2020 Pulitzer Prizes, where The New York Times It was the medium that won the most awards.

The New York Times wins three awards

The reputed newspaper The New York Times was awarded this Monday with three awards Pulitzer, among them in the category of International journalism for the information published on the “predatory” regime of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

In an advertisement broadcast online, the director of the award, Dana Canedy, also revealed awards to the New York media in the category of Investigation Report, for his work around the pressure exerted on the taxi industry in New York, and in the Commentary section, for his efforts to delve into slavery in the United States in its early years.

On this occasion, the most outstanding award, the Public Service award, was taken by the news agency Propublic, for a report that revealed the lack of a police presence in the Rural Alaska.

The Washington Post wins award for reporting on climate crisis

The Pulitzer Prizes have awarded the newspaper this Monday The Washington Post for a series of reports focused on the effects of the climate crisis on people’s daily lives, in the category of “Explanatory Reports”.

The Pulitzer Prize spokesperson and the announcer of the winners, Dana Canedy, assured that the award responded “to pioneering stories that show with scientific clarity the daily effects of extreme temperatures on the planet.”

The awards were announced by Canedy via video conference from his home, due to social distancing measures taken in New York to prevent the expansion of COVID-19.

Pulitzer receive journalists who investigated errors in the design of Boeing 737 MAX

Four journalists from the American newspaper The Seattle Times have been awarded the Pulitzer Prize in the category of “National Report”For his stories about mistakes in aircraft design Boeing 737 MAX what caused the two Deadly accidents October 2018 in Indonesia and March 2019 in Ethiopia, in which 346 people died in total.

The winners, Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb, “exposed the design flaws in the Boeing 737 MAX that caused two fatal accidents and revealed the errors of government supervision,” said the Pulitzer Prize spokeswoman and manager to announce the winners, Dana Canedy.

Headquartered in Seattle, the airline company last year posted its first loss-making year in two decades as a result of the 737 Max crash.

According to the local newspaper, today’s award is the eleventh time that the journalists in its editorial team have won this award since 1950.

Today’s award has been shared with the editors of the ProPublica medium Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi, for their journalistic investigation into the Seventh Navy Fleet American after a series of fatal accidents in the waters of the Pacific.

Technical investigations carried out after the accident of a model airplane Boeing 737 MAX of Ethiopian Airlanes In Ethiopia, on March 10, 2019, in which 157 died, they concluded that the crew could not disable automated control software which brought the aircraft down until it crashed.

According to the investigation of the Congress and the United States Senate, employees of the aeronautical giant Boeing knew the navigation deficiencies of your model 737 Max.

The winners

Here is the list of Pulitzer Journalism Award winners:

Public service – The Anchorage Daily News, in collaboration with ProPublica.Breaking news – The Courier-Journal team from Kentucky.Investigation journalism – Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times.Explanatory Report – The Washington Post team.Local Report – The Baltimore Sun team.National journalism – T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica / Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb

from The Seattle Times.International journalism – New York Times team.Special Deed – Ben Taub from The New Yorker.Commentator – Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times.Review – Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times.Editorial – Jeffery Gerritt of Palestine (Tx.) Herald-Press.Editorial Cartoon – Barry Blitt, Contributor, The New Yorker.Breaking News Photography – . Photography Team.Featured Photography – Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press.Radio Journalism – This American Life with Molly O’Toole team from the Los Angeles Times / Emily Green, freelance for “The Out Crowd” by Vice News.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and EFE