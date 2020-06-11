The Spanish actress Rosa María Sardá, winner of two Goya awards, died in Barcelona at the age of 78, the Film Academy reported in a tweet.

The funeral for the actress, who suffered from cancer for six years, will be “strictly private,” confirmed Efe from her representation agency.

Sardá was Best Supporting Actress at the Goya Awards for her performances in “Sin vergüenza” (2001) and “Why do they call it love when they mean sex?” (from 1992).

The actress had a long career as a theater, film and television actress. He debuted on stage at the age of 24 and his popularity began to grow in the 70s of the last century.

In his long career he worked under the orders of directors such as Pedro Almodóvar, Fernando Trueba, Fernando Colomo, Icíar Bollaín and Ventura Pons.

+ From the hands of Ventura Pons

Her entry into the world of cinema was in the 80s from another of her great friends, Ventura Pons, who directed it for the first time in “El vicario de Olot”.

With Pons he would repeat in others like “Anita does not miss the train”, “Actresses”, “Barcelona, ​​a map”, among others.

He also participated in films by Luis García Berlanga (“Moors and Christians”), Fernando Trueba (“The girl with your eyes”) or Pedro Almodóvar (“All about my mother”).

His last film work was ‘The Queen of Spain’ under the orders of Fernando Trueba.

+ Career in various areas

The veteran actress debuted in the theater at the age of 24 and ten years later she made it on television.

In the 70s he began his career in cinema and since then he has participated in around 50 films.

Sardá was master of ceremonies for the Goya Awards three times, in 1994, 1999 and 2002, and reappeared as a presenter at the end of the last Gala, where she had the complicity of Andreu Buenafuente.

In 2010 he received the Gold Medal from the Film Academy in recognition of his entire career.

Rosa María Sardá (Barcelona, ​​1941) began as a comic actress, a record that in the last years of her career she combined with that of a dramatic interpreter in Spanish and Catalan. A vocational but late actress, she started in the 70s in the theater, which opened the doors of a long film career.

Nor did television resist Sardá, who was the presenter of ‘Videos de primera’ and ‘Ahí te quiero ver’, and starred in the TVE series ‘Abuela de verano’.