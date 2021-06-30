The winner of the sprint race will remain as the author of the pole

Previously it was thought that the fastest driver in qualifying on Friday, and therefore starting first in Saturday’s sprint race, would be considered the winner of the pole.

However, after discussions between the F1 and the SON, it has been agreed that the rider who wins the sprint race and therefore starts the Grand Prix from the first position, will be officially credited with pole.

The first event with a sprint race will be at the British GP, the second will be at Monza and the third will be at an event outside of Europe yet to be determined.

“I probably have to correct something I said before, because initially we thought it would still be Friday’s qualifying,” he said. Brawn when asked on the subject of pole.

“But in fact, after discussions with the FIA, they consider that pole is who is in front of the grid for the Grand Prix.”

“So he’s the person who finishes a sprint race first, he’s the one at the front of the grid and has pole position for the race, the Grand Prix, on Sunday. And that’s what we will statistically count for. the number of poles. Because it’s the sprint qualifying race. “

“That is one of the reasons why the FIA ​​wants it to be covered like this, so that we can guarantee that the race is the race, the Grand Prix is ​​the Grand Prix. And we are not scrapping the Grand Prix.”

Brawn It has also confirmed that the pre and post sprint race procedures will not follow the usual Sunday race format. There won’t be a traditional podium ceremony, for example.

“We are trying to give it a bit of freshness,” he said when asked about Motorsport.com. “So there will be a shorter period to go on the grid. There won’t be the drivers parade, but there will be opportunities on the grid to interview the drivers.”

“And we have some interesting things that we want to try after the race, short and punctual. There will be no podium, it will be more like qualifying, because we want to keep the podium for the big event of the weekend.”

“We will stick with that, but there are some new things that we are doing with the sprint that I think will be good to try.”

Brawn stressed that it was important to explain to the public how sprint racing weekends work.

“We are going to have a real competition on Friday, a new competition on Saturday, and all of that should improve the Grand Prix on Sunday.”

“So I don’t think we will affect the Grand Prix in any way. This is all additive, and it will contribute to the whole weekend.”

“I guess to answer the criticism, some people like the traditional approach and think that we are playing with something that is not necessary to play with, and I understand that.”

“As you know, I’ve been in this sport for a long time. I think the way we are exploring this opportunity is not going to hurt F1 at all. And it will become clear, after the second or third test, how well it is succeeding, and how well that grabs the attention of fans. “

“We have new graphics, we are doing a lot on social media in the next week or 10 days. So we are doing a lot to explain to our fans what this is all about. So that when they turn on the TV at any time, during the weekend Silverstone weekdays, know exactly what’s going on. “

The final version of the rules for the sprint race weekend is expected to be signed after a meeting of team managers in Austria on Thursday, with some details of the parc fermé restrictions still under review.