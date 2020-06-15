Jorge Pérez Díaz it is gradually returning to normal. After more than a hundred days away from home, the Civil Guard is making up for lost time with his wife, Alicia Peña, and their three children. However, he has not forgotten the fans who made him winner of ‘Survivors’, and has decided to launch a most motivating challenge.

In his latest Instagram post, Jorge Pérez has posted a before and after photo of his reality show. A more than evident change since he lost 17 kilos during his adventure in Honduras.

Excited, the winner of ‘Survivors’ announces in this publication that he is « starting over with what I like to call ‘lifestyle’, understanding this as do sports and eat varied and healthy. Will you join me in this new challenge? «

His colleagues in ‘Survivors’ have shown him all your support, commenting on the photograph. Nyno Vargas with a « let’s go for it CHAMPION » and Albert Comas With a « Buffff … in that lifestyle, enters the » Dulce de leche « and the » PIZZAS « ? », since he has already recovered the 15 kilos he lost in the reality show.