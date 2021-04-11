The winner of 144.7 million euros in the Euromillions has already collected the prize

Last Friday, April 2, a British bettor won a special category prize in the EuroMillions draw: 144.7 million euros. A week later, he has claimed the prize and has collected it.

As stated in the Mirror, this bettor, whose details are not known, becomes the graceful fifth major of the history of gambling in the United Kingdom. In sterling, the prize amounts to 122.55 million.

According to The Sunday Times Rich List, the mysterious EuroMillions jackpot winner has immediately become the 976th richest person in the whole of the UK.

Last Friday, a spokesman for the company that organizes lotteries in Britain said: “This is the second winner of the EuroMillions jackpot from the UK this year, after a lucky ticket holder won the £ 39 million (€ 45 million) jackpot in the New Year’s Day drawing. “

That day, the agency had asked the contestants to check their tickets so that the opportunity will not escape them to collect the prize.

As the Mirror collects, the new millionaire overtakes sports stars such as the boxer Anthony Joshua or the footballer Gareth Bale, which respectively accumulate fortunes of 123 and 131 million euros.