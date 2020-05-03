On a sunny morning in July 2025, Luis sits in the front seat of his car. “Start,” he murmurs, and his electric car comes alive when it picks up his voice. Automatically, the advanced photovoltaic cells begin to absorb sunlight, while the glass in the rear windows darkens to prevent glare and keep the interior cool.

Augmented reality displays appear on the windshield. The car communicates online with hundreds of vehicles and receives information via the cloud. When saying the destination, indication arrows appear projected on the glass.

This can be the routine of every morning of any car user in 5 years. The world has undergone a digital transformation in the past two decades. Most people live and work connected. The digital world is part of our lives and the automotive industry will end up offering vehicles with the same intuitive technology and connectivity as a smartphone.

Added to this trend is the advancement of automated driving, which will gradually unload the driver from the driving function and allow him to focus his attention on other things while driving. And it will be many hours to consume content, telework, chat or perform other tasks.

Some theories suggest that the car is going to become an ecosystem of attention, where the windshield will be the big screen and its command and entertainment center. “The business model of the automotive industry is going to change completely and the windshield is going to become the most important part of a car,” says Christoph Keese, vice president of Axel Springer.

For Bernard Jullien, Director of Gerpisa, an international and interdisciplinary network of social scientists working in the automotive industry, “these smart displays on the windshield will be able to do everything from calculating speed to offering augmented reality or controlling the entertainment systems ”.

Dr. Gwen Daniel of Belron Technical notes that the windshield is not the only glass in a car that could become a functional display: “We have seen investigations of rear side windows as information and entertainment displays. It could be like in the movie Minority Report, where people do all kinds of things with glass. ”

Smart windshields will thus become entertainment and communication areas as cars become increasingly autonomous. Freed from the need to focus on the road, motorists will be able to sit back and relax when riding in a car.

Apple has already filed for patents specifying the ability to make FaceTime calls between two autonomous cars, and industry experts predict an upcoming revolution in car cabin design. “In a car that drives itself, initially at low speeds on certain freeways or in heavily congested traffic, the driver could do several things using the windshield,” says Emilio Brambilla, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Quatrroroute.

“And with a self-driving car, the driver won’t need any information about what’s going on outside,” says Hans Roth, Harman’s Director of Business Development. “The windshield will become a viewing surface, a virtual cinema in motion,” he adds.

Different technologies in development

On the way to the autonomous car, the new windshields will have to have a variable opacity, to be completely translucent when you have to drive or you want to see the landscape, completely opaque when you want to see a movie, and with different degrees of transparency to be able to launch information screens, or elements of augmented reality, that are related to the reality seen through the windshield.

Another line of development is the three-dimensional graphics projected on the windshield, which will help us to better manage care while driving. The three-dimensional visualization systems allow to better structure the information and facilitate the understanding of the spatial elements.

This technology has been shown to accelerate driver reaction and improve depth judgments. And in a fully autonomous car, 3D displays will offer new immersive experiences with games and movies; as well as for interaction with other people.

According to the firm Carglass, a specialist in windshields, car brands and screen manufacturers are also working on windshields that allow the integration of digital elements that complement the reality that we see through our eyes. This augmented reality allows a whole world of signals, alerts and indications to be displayed naturally in front of the driver’s eyes.