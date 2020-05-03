The world has undergone a digital transformation in the past two decades. The generation of the “ITods” – those who have never known a world without smartphones- they can already be conductors. And most people live and work connected. The digital world is part of our lives and we want the car to provide the same levels of intuitive technology and connectivity as a smartphone.

To this trend is added the advance of the automated driving, which will gradually unload the driver from the driving function and allow him to focus his attention on other things while driving. And it will be many hours to consume content, telework, chat or perform other tasks. There is more of 1.2 billion cars in circulation around the worldor, according to OICA calculations. Those cars covered 24,000,000,000,000 kilometers, which at 40 km / h average speed and with an average occupancy of 1.55 people, result in 9,300,000,000,000 hours that people spend in their car every year around the world.

The windshield, protagonist of the new era of the automobile

The car is going to become an ecosystem of care, where the windshield will be the big screen and its command and entertainment center. “The business model of the automotive industry is going to change completely and the windshield is going to become the most important part of a car,” according to Christoph Keese, Vice President of Axel Springer.

For Bernard Jullien, Director of Gerpisa, an international and interdisciplinary network of social scientists working in the automotive industry, “these smart screens on the windshield will be able to do everything, from calculating speed, to offering augmented reality or controlling entertainment systems ”. Dra. Gwen Daniel, from Belron Technical, points out that the windshield is not the only glass in a car that could become a functional screen: «We have seen investigations of rear side windows as information and entertainment displays. It could be like in the movie Minority Report, where people do all kinds of things with glass ”.

A multimedia cinema screen

Smart windshields will become entertainment and communication zones as cars become more autonomous. Freed from the need to focus on the road, motorists will be able to sit back and relax when riding in a car.

Manzana has already filed patents specifying the possibility of making calls through FaceTime between two autonomous cars And industry experts predict a coming revolution in car cabin design. “In a car that drives itself, at first at low speeds on certain highways or In heavily congested traffic, the driver could do several things using the windshield“, He says Emilio Brambilla, Deputy Chief Editor, Quatrroroute. “And with an autonomous car, the driver will not need any information about what is happening on the road abroad,” he says. Hans Roth, Director of Business Development at Harman. «The windshield will become a viewing surface, a virtual cinema in motion“, Add.

Different technologies in development

On the way to the autonomous car, new windshields will have to have variable opacity, to be completely translucent when you have to drive or you want to see the landscape, completely opaque when you want to see a movie, and with different degrees of transparency to be able to launch information screens, or elements of augmented reality, that are related to reality seen through the windshield.

Another line of development is 3D graphics projected onto the windshield, that will help us to better manage care while driving. The three-dimensional visualization systems allow to better structure the information and facilitate the understanding of the spatial elements. This technology has been shown to accelerate driver reaction and improve depth judgments. And in a fully autonomous car, the 3D screens will offer new immersive experiences with games and movies; as well as for interaction with other people.

Car brands and display manufacturers are also working on windshields that allow integrating digital elements that complement the reality we see through our eyes. This augmented reality allows a whole world of signals, alerts and indications to be displayed naturally in front of the driver’s eyes. And also “complete” what we see with relevant information, either for driving safety, or to offer information or entertainment. For example, these systems could color or highlight potential hazards or increase the amount of information given by a physical signal. In another mode of operation, for example, a tourist visit, they could also highlight the relevant monuments or change their appearance so that we could see them in their original state.

2025: A near future of science fiction

On a sunny morning in July 2025, Luis sits in the front seat of his car. “Start,” he murmurs, and his electric car comes alive when it picks up his voice. Automatically, the advanced photovoltaic cells begin to absorb sunlight, while the glass in the rear windows darkens to prevent glare and keep the interior cool. Augmented reality displays appear on the windshield. The car communicates online with hundreds of vehicles and receives information via the cloud. When saying the destination, indication arrows appear projected on the glass. A kilometer away, a pedestrian begins to cross the road. Eye-tracking sensors on the windshield know Luis hasn’t seen her. A warning icon flashes on the screen and the car applies the brakes gently. Any dangers have been avoided, but another set of sensors quickly checks your pulse and adrenaline levels to make sure you’re not overly stressed and therefore need a recovery stop. In 20 minutes, Luis joins the highway, and his car’s autonomous cruise control takes over, allowing him to relax the next 50 km. With no need to keep an eye on the road, ask for some entertainment. His windshield darkens and his favorite show appears on it, interrupted by a Skype video call from his wife. Welcome to a vision of the future of smart windshield, a future that will emerge in the next ten years to revolutionize driving.

