Currently the windows of closed vehicles do not have great sophistication, protection against breakage, tinting and, in very extreme cases, armor. In the next few years we will start to see new features on the windows, both on the windshield and on the windows.

More than 30 years ago the first automotive application of head-up display (HUD), an information element that was already known in aeronautics. It was first installed in the 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, an American high-end passenger car. In recent years we have witnessed its popularization.

That first version was already capable of project onto the windshield the speed, if the turn signals, long-range lights have been activated or if the reserve has jumped. In reality, the driver captured the image using an optical illusion and thought he saw it from a distance, so as not to tire his eyes.

HUDs currently provide basically the same information, although they can also give directions from the browser, how to drive more efficiently, or that a call is coming in on the phone. They are small screens and they help the driver to keep his eyes on the dash, which results in active security.

But things are very different today. Autonomous cars will eliminate the need to be vigilant on the road, either because they temporarily replace the driver or because they are able to drive fully autonomously. To combat boredom, the moons will begin to project images onto them.

The technology that is under development will allow various things to be done, such as darkening the windows to reduce the entrance of light, projecting images that facilitate the interpretation of the environment (augmented reality) or abstracting the occupants completely from the outside to become screens for use for entertainment or decoration.

The progressive access to the automotive world – as drivers – of the younger generations to reach adulthood pressures manufacturers to offer more content similar to what a touchscreen phone or tablet can offer. Those born from the year 2000 cannot live without their smartphones.

In other words, the moons can become televisions where you can watch multimedia content (movies, series …), make video calls, receive information about the area you are traveling, simulate a visual atmosphere unrelated to the outside, etc. And these screens could react by touch or by gestures.

According to the opinion of experts consulted by Carglass, the windshield will become an essential part of the interiors of future models. It will not be necessary to continue expanding the size of the screens -as is the case, for example, with the Honda e- since the windows themselves could perform the same functions, including the side ones. There are already prototypes with this approach, such as the Volvo 360c.

In autonomous cars, the priority will be the entertainment of the passengers, while in those models that allow semi-autonomous driving and retain their controls, the information will be more oriented to reducing driver decision times by providing information that complements what is available. seeing.

For example, with the augmented reality you can see the directions of the browser, if there is a danger that has not been seen previously (such as a pedestrian in the dark), information about the autonomy … The driver’s entertainment will be exclusively linked to automatic driving, otherwise it would be an obvious risk for him and for third parties.

Projected images can be two-dimensional (flat) or three-dimensional (3D) to create different optical illusions

Audio-only phone calls can quickly become a rarity as video conferencing with good image and sound quality will be possible thanks to the connection by 5G. In addition, the information provided to the driver may be filtered depending on his level of concentration perceived by sensors.

So far, all the good things about technology. And you hit them? Obviously, the cost of replacing a glass will be significantly higher, and insurers will begin to apply more expensive premiums if they insure the windows. In the event that they have to be replaced, calibration and testing will have to be carried out, not a simple replacement of parts. Over time, these drawbacks will be alleviated as this technology democratizes.