The winds of April give us a ticket to glory

After a long journey of months without seeing a match of the MLB, Baseball has gifted us with a direct ticket to glory, we have witnessed never-before-seen marks in just the first 15 days of the fourth month of the year.

As the American businessman and military man, Sam Walton, would say: “High expectations are the key to everything.”

After an atypical season which will remain in a very important chapter in the history of the MLB, I do not know if they are things of fate, but finally fate shows it off. First, starting with the return of fans to the stadiums, as well as countless performances that after almost three weeks of the season will be sealed in the history of the king of sports.

The madness of April begins from his first day, where in a journey of what were only his first three dates, the Dominican Yermin mercedes had gone on to make his mark in the record books of the MLB, becoming the modern hot ball era (1900) to be the first player to reap hits in his first eight appearances to the batter’s box in a season.

April has undoubtedly been wearing it, so they would say over there in Fenway Park, seeing some Red Sox register what would be a mark of eight consecutive victories, that after just starting the season of MLB losing their first three games… You know the answer to that? First time in history.

There are those that are great performances within the record books of the MLB, But never have the planets aligned so perfectly as was envisioned last Wednesday. Joe musgrove, followed by Carlos Rodon They give us a ticket to glory.

Two almost perfect game performances, both not completed as a result of a hit, although undoubtedly the brilliant insignia of No-hitter. The famous No-No. Both performances in the same April, which goes directly into history as something never seen since baseball is played in MLB … Two No-hitter in the same month? It sounds even unthinkable.