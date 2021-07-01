The Windows 11 challenge to “make you feel at home” and completely renew (Clear X # 147)

Windows 11 has arrived, and with it a number of visual and operational novelties that of course give a new (and necessary) air to the Microsoft operating system.

All these internal and external news are important, but even more relevant is the fact that Microsoft wanted to make you feel at home. They probably have.

To talk about these news and this important objective we have with us Antonio Sabán (@ansamor), director of Genbeta, already a server, Javier Pastor (@javipas), editor at Engadget. The production is as always in charge of Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo).

A Windows 11 that (fortunately) smells like Windows 10

Microsoft surprised us a few days ago with the presentation of Windows 11: the new operating system brings many visual novelties —New start menu, iconography, floating windows—, but also the operation and organization of windows. In fact, Android apps support and changes to the Microsoft Store arrive, but the most important thing is not that.

The most important thing is that actually Windows 11 smells like Windows 10. There are many features inherited from the latter, and although there are visual tweaks and makeup, it is noteworthy that Windows 11 users are probably going to feel at home with this new edition.

That does not mean that there have not been some initial complaints, especially in regards to the chaos of requirements that Microsoft asks for its installation. The mess will probably be solved, and the truth is that we predict a good future for an operating system with very good wickers and that after our first tests it behaves really well.

