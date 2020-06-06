We give you all the requirements you must meet in order to control all the audio on your Android phone through Windows 10, and the first step you must do is update the Your Phone app.

The Your Phone application for Windows 10 and mobiles continues to renew itself with new features, and now it will allow us to control all the music that is playing on our Android phone, as long as you have the appropriate application and meet certain requirements.

A few days ago the application Your Phone added the possibility of opening a conversation by SMS in the design of the Picure-in-Picture mode and the function to copy text from an image. Added to this are other previously announced features such as making and receiving calls from the computer, and the option to transfer content between the PC and the smartphone.

Well, from now on we can control the music from the app, a feature that may already sound familiar to you because it was available to insiders but now it is available in a stable version for all users.

Currently the following audio applications are compatible with the Your Phone application:

Spotify

Pandora

Amazon Music

Google play music

Youtube music

Xiaomi Music

Google podcast

With this recent update for the app, now audio controls will be shown when we play music or audio in some of the previously mentioned compatible applications, with which we could take control of the sound through the computer. If you look closely, a set of basic music controls like play, pause, or skip tracks appear in your phone’s sidebar along with the song information, album art, and the name of the service that is playing the Audio.

For the audio controls to appear in the Your Phone application, our computer must be running at least the October 2018 version of Windows 10. On the other hand, our Android phone must be using Android 7.0 or higher and compatible applications must support showing multimedia controls in Android notifications.

[Vía: 9to5google]