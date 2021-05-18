The Windows 10 May update is now available and so you can check if you can install it | Technology

Microsoft has just released the May update for Windows 10. The arrival to the computers will be done in a staggered way and we are going to tell you the news and how to check if you have it available.

Every year Microsoft makes updates and distributes them in two periods, the first in the second quarter and the second a little after the middle of the year. The former tends to lay the groundwork for major changes in the latter, and therefore has less important developments.

Of course, that it has news of a lower category does not mean that it arrives without anything interesting. The Windows 10 May Update focuses on two main features, the first being that external systems can now be used for biometrics. Being more specific, now Windows Hello supports the use of external cameras.

Windows 10 has many good things, but also a few that drive us crazy. We teach you how to deactivate them once and for all.

Windows Hello is the facial recognition system that Windows 10 has and is used to access the system without having to enter a pin or password. The operation is simple: We register the face until the computer recognizes it and, from that moment, it will ask us to show the face to the camera to allow us access.

Until now Windows Hello only worked with integrated cameras, this is a problem for desktops that do not have a webcam and can now start using this functionality that has been around for a long time on laptops.

The second novelty is designed to improve the control that users have of the applications through Windows Defender. In short, what is improved is the performance when Windows Defender is able to control the changes that occur in the applications, this implies that it reacts more quickly and efficiently. It is more optimized.

Microsoft has already released this update and it will progressively reach Windows 10 computersis currently available on Surface convertible laptops. The update can be forced on any team, but it is recommended that it arrive naturally. If you are impatient, what you can do is access the Microsoft page.

The latest update appears on the Microsoft website and clicking on it will start the download of a wizard that will help you update. After downloading the wizard, all you have to do is run the file and follow all the steps indicated.

If you want to see if it has come to you naturally, all you have to do is go to Settings and once inside the Update and security section. The first option will show you if you already have the update available to install and will only ask you to download it and then install it.