the window to clean up retirement

Reaching the desired balance of the pension system is one of the headaches pending to be resolved in Spain. The aging population and the high rates of unemployment They have been compromising the current contributory model for a long time: today’s workers pay with their contributions to Social Security the present pensions of our elders.

Maintaining the viability of the pension model has undergone a twist during the pandemic. The European recovery funds, projected as a liquidity mana for Spain, are not exempt from interest. In return, Spain has had to send to the European Union its commitment in the matter of pensions, in line with some of the demands of Brussels, to guarantee the arrival of community funding.

The draft of the Social Security Reform Law, in addition to revaluing pensions in line with the CPI, presents another novelty to maintain the purchasing power of the pensioner: the intergenerational equity factor. The calculation parameters would be reviewed every five years “due to the differences in the evolution of life expectancy at 67 years of the population in the year in which the review is carried out and life expectancy at 67 years in 2027”, as explained a fragment of what is known so far from the preliminary draft.

“We should go to a system of notional accounts, similar to the distribution but already defined contribution”

The financial communicator Esperanza Gómez, in a recent meeting of FinectTalks, stated that introducing the life expectancy variable will result in a more balanced and proportional pension model in terms of contributions and expected benefits. “We should go to a notional account system, similar to the distribution but already defined contribution, where what you are going to receive will be subject to life expectancy, the wage bill, the number of people who are working at that time. And it is also transparent: you see the money you are contributing in a virtual piggy bank. By making it transparent, you make it efficient. “

The reform approved by the Government of Rodríguez Zapatero progressively delayed the retirement age by two years (to 67). However, the effective retirement age is currently around 64.5 years. Javier Morillos, professor of applied economics at CEU San Pablo, explains to Finect that the Spanish welfare-type system favors social cohesion thanks to its network of benefits (especially through non-contributory ones), but it falters at the time to spur the price. For this reason, he sees an improvement in the Government’s proposal to encourage the delay of the retirement age, capable of alleviating a model burdened by the low activity rate (or what is the same, a high unemployment rate).

“Incentives to increase listing careers are lacking”, Deepens Morillos, supporter of another of the changes proposed to Brussels: gradually increase from 15 to 25 the number of years to be taken into account to calculate the contribution base. Luis Ayala, professor of economics at UNED, detects a notch in this increase. “It affects, above all, the generations that entered the labor market in recessive phases of the economy, having had lower starting salaries due to fewer job opportunities.” In any case, Ayala highlights the convergence experienced in many countries where they already consider the full professional life to establish pensions.

According to the experts consulted, these modifications are emerging as the key to homologate the national model to that of other European countries and, incidentally, make it more rational

