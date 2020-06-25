The non-essential trips are not recommended in many places right now, including the US, where the Centers for Disease Control warns of the risk of contagion, but if you have to travel by plane, you may be wondering how to do it safely.

Insider has spoken to four experts about the likelihood of becoming infected on an airplane, and it turns out that the risk of getting sick during a flight is lower than you might think, especially if you take the proper precautions, such as wash your hands frequently, wear a mask and have the air on.

In addition, there is another measure that some can take to reduce the risk of infection: choose window seat.

“In outbreak and norovirus samples, it has been shown that people are more likely to become infected if they sit in the hallwaybecause people touch surfaces and walk very close to other people, “said Charles Gerba, a professor of virology at the University of Arizona who also studied the topic of germs on planes, explains.” According to this, the seat of the window is better. “

Howard Weiss, biomathematician and professor at Georgia Tech College of Mathematics and adjunct professor of biology and public health at Emory University, co-author of a study titled “Behaviors, Movements, and Transmission of Drop-mediated Respiratory Diseases During the Transcontinental Airline of flights “, coincides.

“What we found was under normal circumstances, once again we are talking about direct transmission of infectious diseases transmitted by large drops. If you sit in a seat by the window, you are more than a meter from the aisle,” he explains. “So if you believe in the one meter limit to avoid infectious droplets, you will have fewer upcoming contacts. There is an added benefit to sitting in a window seat. It is a modest measure, but it is a benefit after all“

According to Paloma Beamer, associate professor of environmental health science at the University of Arizona and president of the International Society for Exposition Science, Having a wall next to you will cut in half the number of people within your 2 meter exposure radius.. This is why he suggests selecting a window seat, if possible.

Beamer has commented that while it depends on the airline and the plane, travelers in the center seat of a standard plane could have up to 20 passengers within 2 meters of them if the flight were complete.

However, he adds that this distance is only a suggestion.

“Two meters away does not make you be sure and neither a meter and a half does not make you be sure, it’s just a range. Some people are going to release much more virus particles if they are sick than others, “he says.

Essentially, the probability of infection depends on how close or far you are from an infected person. Thus, Although sitting in a window seat can help keep you away from more people, you may get sick from being around an infected person..

“What our study showed was that if it is direct transmission, the large droplets fall within a range of a meter or two, so unless you are sitting near the infectious passenger, the chances of getting it are very low,” he argues. Weiss.

While many flights currently operate at low capacity and some airlines keep their intermediate rows empty to make social distancing possible on flights, this measure is not likely to last long. According to a press release from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), social distancing measures can reduce the maximum load factors of aircraft to 62%, when Most airlines need their planes to be 77% full to break even.

Therefore, IATA anticipates that rates will increase up to 54% in some places, although this could also mean that flights will simply be refilled as soon as there is demand. This notion is supported by the numerous reports of several almost complete flights that have crossed the skies in recent months.

It is worth reiterating that travel is not currently recommended in the US, but if you choose to travel, it is best to check each state’s health and travel recommendations, as well as each country’s CDC travel recommendations.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Yaiza García.