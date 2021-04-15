“The wind speed has been increasing for a few decades”

04/15/2021 at 4:05 PM CEST

César Azorín Molina (Villena, 1980) is a scientist at the Desertification Research Center (CIDE-CSIC), where he directs a line of research focused on the analysis of the observed changes in wind speed in the context of climate change. The expert has concluded that the average wind speed in the Earth’s northern hemisphere has been increasing since the late 1970s.

Doctor in Geography from the University of Alicante, he has published a hundred scientific papers in specialized magazines on Meteorology and Climatology, and has directed and participated in numerous national and international research projects.

In a study that has published in the magazine Nature Climate Change, shows that wind speed has strengthened in recent years, with positive consequences for wind energy production, after decades of slowing down, a phenomenon known as stilling.

-What does the article explain?

-The article addresses the changes observed in the wind speed over the continents since the end of the 70s. It represents a novel work, since a change has been found in the downward trend of the wind speed observed in the last 40- 50 years on mid-latitudes of our northern hemisphere and on land / continental surfaces. This decrease in wind speed is known by the Anglo-Saxon term stilling, which we could translate as weakening of the winds. The decrease in wind speed over the continental surfaces has been interrupted since 2010, detecting thereafter a reinforcement of the winds on a planetary scale ”.

-What’s going on?

In recent years there have been several hypotheses that the scientific community has raised. One of them would be associated with the braking effect exerted by the growth of vegetation, the increase in urban areas, and even problems with the instruments for measuring wind speed. However, in the present study we propose that the cycles of descent and ascent of wind speed are due to natural causes, specifically to changes in atmospheric circulation patterns due to the interaction between the atmosphere and the oceans. This would be the main engine of these cycles in wind speed. It is also important to note that the relationship between these atmosphere-ocean oscillations and anthropogenic global warming are still uncertain for the scientific community.

-Is the prediction important?

Predicting these climate cycles of weakening and strengthening of winds in advance is key due to their direct socio-economic and environmental implications, such as wind energy production, air transport, or droughts, since the wind directly affects evaporation. It is also important to analyze the wind due to the risk posed by strong wind episodes, due to its beneficial effect on the air quality of our cities by dispersing air pollution, due to its impact on the spread of forest fires, or even on the roads. migratory birds, among many others. The current increase in wind speed should probably last at least another decade.

-What data has been used in this scientific study?

-The study has been based on data from meteorological stations on a global scale, which measure wind speed from the late 1970s to 2017. These are meteorological stations on continental surfaces, mainly in the northern hemisphere, from which we can obtain how the wind has changed in the last four decades. To these wind speed data we have also incorporated wind energy production statistics, with an emphasis on the United States, and we have also used climatic indices to characterize changes in atmospheric and oceanic circulation.

-Do you consider that wind energy is a good alternative in the fight against the climate crisis?

-Since the potential of wind energy varies in proportion to the cube of the wind speed, this recent discovery of recovery of wind speed after decades dominated by weakening is very positive news for the wind industry in particular, and it it is much more from an environmental point of view in the commitment to the use of clean energy and alternatives to the burning of fossil fuels (mainly CO2). Especially in order to stop this global warming well below the threshold of 2 degrees established in the Paris Agreement of 2015.

-Are there any consequences?

-In our work we have shown that this rise in wind speed, which has been three times higher than the decrease observed from 1978 to 2010, has had very positive repercussions on the increase in wind energy production in the United States, China and Europe . In the case of the United States, we have detected that the wind energy potential has increased by approximately 17% from 2010 to 2017, by 22% in Europe, and is expected to increase to 37% in 2024 if we continue with the same rate of increase in wind speed. The most complicated thing now is to better analyze the causes behind these changes in atmospheric circulation and winds. In any case, our results are very positive for wind power, but further decreases in wind speed are expected to occur in the future. The difficult thing is to predict when. What I would like to emphasize is that it is key that society is aware of using energy resources in a sustainable way, and that territorial policies are committed to facilitating investment in clean energy (wind, solar, hydraulic) to reduce gas emissions greenhouse effect to the atmosphere. Climate change, which is mainly translated into global warming, is undoubtedly the effect of anthropic action, and we must all act now.

