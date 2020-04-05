The artist Natti Natasha did not go unnoticed Thank you wind!

April 05, 20206: 10 AM

Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista or better known as Natti Natasha, is a 33-year-old Dominican woman who has become known in recent years for her talent, which has managed to surprise all the media in Latin America.

Investigating the artist’s private life a little, we have learned that at the age of 8, Natti Natasha entered the School of Fine Arts in Santiago to begin her vocal preparation and thus become a singer.

In addition to the aforementioned, the Dominican has managed to conquer everyone with her beauty because she is undoubtedly unique and some media have claimed that she is the most beautiful and talented singer of the moment.

Recently, we have observed audiovisual material that has surprised us because we can clearly see that the singer Natti Natasha accidentally pulls her skirt up in the official video for “Oh Daddy”.

As expected his fans can not believe it and is that they never imagined seeing such a thing during the viewing of the video, Natti undoubtedly surprises everyone without stopping.

