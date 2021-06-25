‘The Winchesters’, ‘Supernatural’ prequel series, is already in development with Jensen Ackles serving as executive producer

It is announced exclusively by Deadline, Jensen Ackles himself is immersed in the development of a prequel series to ‘Supernatural’. Ackles, who after saying goodbye to season 15, the closing of the original fiction, has opted to join the team of ‘The Boys’ in the role of Soldier Boy, is determined not to leave the universe he was a part of for so many years. From that desire to continue and the hope of the CW to somehow recover at least part of the essence of one of its most successful fictions, ‘The Winchesters’ is born, a new proposal in which said interpreter would already be working with his wife Danneel.

The aforementioned North American website gives little information about a project that would still be in its early stages, it simply states that Ackles returns as executive producer and that Danneel would reprise the episodic role he played in ‘Supernatural’. We would also have Dean Winchester back in some way because Ackles, in addition to producing, will be the narrator of the series.

“After the fifteenth season finale of ‘Supernatural,’ we knew it wasn’t over. Because, as we say in the show, ‘nothing really ends, right?’ So when Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew that The first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the origin story of Supernatural. I always felt that my character, Dean, wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the idea of ​​him taking us on this journey“.

‘The Winchesters’

Before Dean and Sam (Jared Padalecki) were John and Mary, parents of beloved supernatural siblings who, of course, they lived an epic love story while facing the forces of evil. On this concept the scripts of the prequel are already written that has Robbie Thompson, co-executive producer of ‘Supernatural’, as producer and screenwriter. Ackles produces through his newly founded production company, Chaos Machine, a company that signed an agreement with Warner Bros. Television.