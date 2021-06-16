The Wimbledon finals will be played with full capacity

The wimbledon finals they will be disputed before 15,000 viewersIn other words, total capacity, despite the delay in lifting the restrictions in the United Kingdom.

The remainder of the tournament will allow a total of 21,000 people per day in the tournament, which is a 50% of the total capacity of the All England Club, as advanced English media.

This will be the first event in the United Kingdom that allows 100% of the capacity after the start of the pandemic and despite the announcement this Monday by the British Government to delay the elimination of the restrictions due to the covid by four weeks until August 19.

The English tournament, the third Grand Slam of the season, will announce on Wednesday what vaccination or test requirements will be needed by people who decide to visit the All England Club.

It should be remembered that the players who attend the tournament will be staying in official hotels in central London and that they will not be able to rent private residences as was usual before the pandemic.

The Spanish Rafael Nadal has questioned his participation in the tournament and will decide in the next few days, due to the proximity between Wimbledon and the final of Roland Garros, with just two weeks of difference between one tournament and another.