         The Wiko View4 Lite arrives in Spain: official price and availability

The cancellation of MWC 2020 caused a large part of the presentations planned for the event to be altered. One of them was the one that Wiko was going to celebrate, which finally came forward a few days and resulted in the official announcement of two new mid / low end terminals: The View4 and View4 Lite.

However, while the most advanced model, the Wiko View4, landed in Spain in late March, we were still waiting for the arrival of the Lite version in our country. Now, the French company has just confirmed the availability and price of the Wiko View4 Lite, and we can assure that, both for what it costs and for the benefits it includes, this new device points directly to the entry range.

Price and availability of the Viko View4 Lite

As confirmed by the company itself, the new Wiko View4 Lite already is available in Spain in three different colors: Deep Blue, with a glossy finish, and Deep Gold and Deep Green, two more intense shades with a matte finish.

It is marketed in the usual distributors to a recommended price of 129.99 euros in a single configuration with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable internal storage.

The latest in software with modest hardware

Among other features, the new Wiko View4 Lite has a 6.52-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution, a 20: 9 aspect ratio and a V-shaped notch to house the front camera, which offers a resolution of 5 megapixels.

Inside, we have the Mediatek 6762D A25 processor (a Helio P22), along with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card. It comes from the factory with the Android 10 operating system, has facial recognition and includes a dedicated button for the Google Assistant.

The rear camera is vertically aligned to the left, relies on AI and features a 13-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel wide-angle with a 114-degree field of view. Nor can we forget its battery, which has a capacity of 4,000 mAh and can reach, according to Wiko, two days of autonomy.

Wiko View4 Lite datasheet

WIKO VIEW4 LITE

SCREEN

6.52-inch IPS LCD

HD + resolution (269 dpi)

PROCESSOR

Helium P22

RAM

2 GB

STORAGE

32GB + microSD up to 256GB

SOFTWARE

Android 10

REAR CAMERA

13 MP (main)

5 MP (114º wide angle)

2 MP (depth)

FRONTAL CAMERA

5 MP

DRUMS

4,000 mAh

OTHERS

Dual SIM, Google Assistant button, facial recognition

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

167 x 76.8 x 8.45 mm

174 g

PRICE

129.99 euros

More information | Wiko

Share



The Wiko View4 Lite arrives in Spain: official price and availability