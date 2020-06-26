Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Although the Nintendo Switch is the Nintendo console of the moment, it seems that the Wii and Wii U are not yet forgotten. We didn’t mean their impact and influence, since both consoles – especially the first one – had good ideas and flashy titles. However, the reality is that it is rare that consoles so old continue to receive releases. This is why we were struck by the fact that it was announced that a premiere last year will be coming to Nintendo Wii and Nintendo Wii U in physical format.

In a statement, Vblank Entertainment announced that Shakedown: Hawaii is on its way to Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo Wii. This release will be offered in physical format sometime in the summer.

It should be mentioned that Vblank Entertainment will only produce 3,000 copies of the physical edition of Shakedown: Hawaii for the Nintendo Wii. This product will be sold in Europe starting July 9 and will cost $ 29.99 USD. Please note that it will only be for sale on the VBlank site.

On the other hand, the Wii U version will be on sale in August. There will be more information about this later.

These new versions of Shakedown: Hawaii will include all the content released so far for indie. This means that it will have all the content of the Mogul Update and the Full Tank Update.

Another important point is that the Wii U version of Shakedown: Hawaii will run in both high definition and standard definition. Also, you will have the opportunity to play it in 4: 3 or 16: 9 so that you can decide if you want to have a retro experience or if your thing is to play it on a high definition screen.

And what did you think of this news? Did you ever imagine that the Wii and Wii U would receive a physical format game in 2020? Tell us in the comments.

Shakedown: Hawaii is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation Vita. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.