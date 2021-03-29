the widest fiscal hole since the Great Financial Crisis

Historical punishment to the Spanish economy in the face of the pandemic. 2020 closed with a skyrocketing deficit, which stood at 10.09% of GDP As a result of the higher spending to face the ravages of Covid-19, after standing at 113,172 million euros, which represents an increase of 77,557 million compared to the previous year. Including Sareb, the public deficit stood at 10.97% of GDP. In any case, it is the worst figure since the financial crisis of 2008.

It was the Finance Minister herself, María Jesús Montero, who announced this information. The figure, in any case, is more than one point below the Government’s estimate (11.3%) and it is the second highest figure in history, after in 2012, the worst year of the financial crisis, the deficit stood at 10.6% of GDP, including the bailout of the banks. The data also improves the estimates of both the European Commission and the IMF.

Specific, in 2020 there was an increase in spending by 53,070 million euros compared to the previous year, and 85% of this figure corresponds to measures adopted to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. On the other hand, income reflects a fall of 24,487 million, 5% less, registering a decrease in tax collection by 21,674 million, 7.8% lower. Specifically, indirect taxes have fallen by 11% and direct taxes by 3%. On the other hand, social contributions have grown by 0.8%.

These data are known only a few days after the Bank of Spain published its forecasts. He is not pessimistic, but he is cautious, about how the economy will evolve in the coming years due to the coronavirus crisis. In any case, the organism has chilled its past forecasts and fears that the recovery will slow down if a fourth wave of the virus arrives and, at the same time, vaccination is not accelerated. It continues to handle three scenarios and in the worst of them the Spanish economy will grow only 3.2% in 2021. Of course, it estimates that the economy could start to take off as of June, although they estimate that tourism will not fully recover until 2022.

This is far from the forecasts announced by Brussels a month ago, which the Spanish momentum stood at 5.6% and that of the OECD, which predicted 5.7%. It is also far from the IMF calculations, which placed growth at 5.9%. In any case, the Bank of Spain also manages a central scenario, in which the momentum rises to 6% of GDP in 2021. In the most optimistic context, this growth would be 7.5%.