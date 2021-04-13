The widespread message of ‘Van Gogh’s Ear’ on vaccines

The members of the group ‘La Oreja de Van Gogh’. (Photo: GTRES)

Vaccines, as demonstrated on a daily basis, are necessary to end the coronavirus pandemic, which since last March 2020 has killed more than 76,000 people in Spain.

Given the comings and goings that have occurred with the AstraZeneca vaccine in recent days, important to achieve the desired immunity, several celebrities have raised their voices in their defense.

The Basque group La Oreja de Van Gogh has left a very strong opinion on the band’s Twitter profile about the drugs approved by the health authorities.

“Vaccines are the lifeboats we dreamed of a year ago and there are still those who complain about the model that has come to rescue them,” they have affirmed. Your message in one day has exceeded 15,000 likes.

The actor José Coronado also left a phrase for posterity last Friday after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca: “The risk of death from covid is enormous compared to the risk of thrombi from this vaccine. This is a substitute, the other is death. Let him choose whoever he wants.

“It is very clear, it is common sense that the risks are so minimal compared to the benefits that we are going to achieve that there is no doubt,” said the actor in Más Vale Tarde, adding that you have to trust health and do what that we are told ”.

“And period. It’s that easy, ”said Coronado, 63 years old.

