The Wi-Fi router costs less than € 1 per month on the electricity bill | News | Connectivity

The Wi-Fi router costs less than € 1 per month on the electricity bill.

The change in electricity rates based on time slots as of June is causing more than one headache in Spanish families who are analyzing how to save on the next electricity bill. According to a report by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE), household appliances are the appliances that consume the most in a home (55.2% of the total) together with lighting (11.7%) or heating (7.4%).

However, the wifi router of a home or company consumes hardly any electricity. Juan Francisco Navarro, director of Grupo Avanza, assures that “the consumption of a router per month is 3.8 kWh, which means less than one euro in the monthly electricity bill compared to the 55 kWh that a refrigerator can consume or the 21 kWh per month of a washing machine ”.

Thus, Advance Fiber, a fiber optic and telephony Internet marketer, advises always leave the home router on since it is at night when maintenance and improvement of Internet networks are carried out and “turning it off would mean that the software of these terminals would be outdated. For this reason, it is not worth disconnecting it, since it is neither effective for the quality of the service nor to achieve savings in the electricity bill ”, explains Javier Gálvez from the Avanza Network Management Department.