The Wi-Fi connection on your next plane trip could be from Starlink

Starlink’s next step is to enhance the Wi-Fi connection that airlines offer on their commercial flights. Specifically, SpaceX is in talks with different airlines in order to bring access to your satellite internet network while traveling.

The news was confirmed by Jonathan Hofeller, who serves as Vice President of Starlink and SpaceX commercial sales. The plan is to enter the business with a proposal that would begin to work “in the near future.” Anyway, for this to happen it is still necessary to expand the company’s satellite fleet, among other technical requirements.

“We are in talks with several airlines […]. We have our own aviation product in development, we have already conducted some demonstrations to date, and we expect it to be completed for installation on aircraft in the very near future, “said Hoffeler.

The claim came on a panel during the Connected Aviation Intelligence summit. Starlink’s goal is to bring its connection to commercial flights with speeds of up to 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload. The service has long been in beta, bringing Internet access to places where it is not available or limited.

Starlink’s satellite Internet would also reach commercial flights

Currently, not all airlines offer Wi-Fi connectivity on their commercial flights. Many times the available network is used only to distribute multimedia content on passenger smartphones or tablets, through companies’ apps. In cases where you can browse the web, the price of the plans and the quality of the connection vary depending on the airline, route or countries.

For Starlink to bring its Internet to commercial flights it needs greater satellite availability. Today SpaceX has launched almost 1,800 of the approximately 4,400 satellites it needs to achieve global coverage with its service. Hoffeler explained that the planes could connect to the Starlink network sending signals to ground stations; while when this is not possible (when flying over the Ocean, for example) would depend on inter-satellite links. The manager himself confirmed that such intersatelite communication capacity is under development and will be incorporated into the “next generation” of his constellation.

For logical reasons, connect commercial aircraft with Starlink will require specific hardware which will also be developed by SpaceX. The company has not set deadlines to move forward on this project, but fierce competition is expected with other firms already established in the sector. The costs of implementation and the level of innovation will be key to see who is victorious in the contest.

