He Pope Francisco called Sunday at solidarity around the world to face the “challenge of the time“which raises the pandemic of coronavirus. He urged political leaders in particular to give hope and opportunity to the laid-off workers.

In his traditional speech of Easter Sunday, Francisco asked that, to calm conflicts and financial crises around the world, governments alleviate sanctions, forgive debts and cease fire.

Francis and Catholics around the world celebrated a solitaire Easter Sunday, forced to spend the happiest day of the Christian liturgical calendar among the painful reminders of the devastation caused by the pandemic.

He gave special prayers for the sick, the dead, the elderly, refugees and the poor. He also offered thanks and encouragement to doctors and nurses who have worked “to exhaustion and infrequently at the expense of their own health.”

The pontiff called on the European Union to take a step forward to “challenge of the time“raised by COVID-19 and resist the tendency to selfishness and division. He recalled that Europe rose again after the Second World War” thanks to a concrete spirit of solidarity that allowed him to overcome past rivalries. “

“This is not a time for self-centeredness, because the challenge we face is shared by all, without distinguishing between people,” he said.

Normally, St. Peter’s Square would be full of fresh flowers in the Easter Sunday, with tulips and orchids turning the plaza’s colonnade into a festival of color, underlining the message of rebirth and life of the holiday. However, this year the cobblestone plaza looked deserted. Police barricades surrounded the place, preventing access when there would normally be tens of thousands of people to hear the pontiff’s blessing “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the city and the world”).

Like priests around the world, Francis celebrated Mass in an almost empty basilica while the faithful watched him from home on television or the internet.

Instead of appearing at noon for his blessing in front of the basilica, he was expected to speak before the tomb of Saint Peter, underscoring the loneliness that all humanity faced in the midst of quarantines and orders of confinement to avoid contagions.

It was a scene repeated throughout the world, with the faithful either at home or practicing social distancing in churches where public masses were still celebrated.

At his vigil on Saturday night, Francis urged the faithful not to let the loneliness and pain of the pandemic COVID-19 deprives them of hope for a better future.

“Tonight we acquired a fundamental right that can never be taken from us: the right to hope,” said Francisco.