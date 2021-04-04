The whole truth will come out. ‘Mare of Easttown’ trailer and poster

HBO has released the official trailer and poster for ‘Mare of Easttown’, miniseries with which Kate Winslet returns to television after the successful ‘Mildred Pierce’.

Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a murder while at the same time grappling with her own personal problems. ‘Mare of Easttown’ it is an exploration of the dark side of a united community and a review of how family and the tragedies of the past can define our present.

Rounding out its cast is Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross, Mare’s best friend; Jean Smart as Helen, Mare’s mother; Angourie Rice as Siobhan Sheehan, Mare’s teenage daughter; Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel, who will help Mare with the investigation; Guy Pearce as Richard Ryan, a local teacher of creative writing; Cailee Spaeny as Erin McMenamin, an isolated teenager living with her unstable father; David Denman as Frank Sheehan, Mare’s ex-husband; John Douglas Thompson as Carter, Mare’s boss in the Easttown Police Department; Patrick Murney as Kenny McMenamin, Erin’s father; James McArdle as Priest Mark Burton; Sosie Bacon as Carrie Layden, Drew’s mother and Kevin’s ex-girlfriend; Joe Tippett as John Ross, Lori’s husband and college sweetheart; and Neal Huff as Mare’s cousin, Father Dan Hastings.

‘Mare of Easttown’ is a co-production of HBO and Wiip, with Brad Ingelsby as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer and Craig Zobel (‘The Leftovers’) as director of all seven episodes, the first of them to premiere on Monday, April 19 on HBO Spain.

