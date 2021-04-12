The whole truth about why he threw his shirt to the ground against Genoa

After the victory of the Juventus of Turin before him Genoa (3-1), television cameras captured Cristiano Ronaldo throwing his shirt to the ground. The gesture did not please a good sector of the fans of the Vecchia Signora, who saw in it an offense to the Bianconero shield. However, everything has an explanation. The Portuguese stripped off the elastic but did not do it with any bad intention but rather the opposite.

Any gesture of Cristiano Ronaldo is watched with a magnifying glass and this weekend the Portuguese returned to the news after a reaction from him at the end of the match between Juventus and Genoa. The Bianconero team took a comfortable victory (3-1), with goals from Kulusevski, Morata and McKennie. But despite saving the three points in Serie A, a part of the Vecchia Signora fans ended up disgusted with the Portuguese.

The reason was that the cameras captured the 7 Juventus stripping off his shirt and throwing it to the ground, a gesture that for many was an offense to the club. The Portuguese, who had already been criticized in the last national team break for throwing the captain’s armband of the Portuguese team to the ground after not conceding a phantom goal in injury time, made a similar gesture but this time with the shirt.

However, the gesture of Christian It was not an offense but rather the opposite. A ball boy had asked for the shirt and was behind him, only the cameras did not offer it and gave a skewed image of reality. The Portuguese could be wrong in the way of throwing the shirt, with which he did show his anger and frustration at not having scored.

Pirlo comes to his defense

The image was so talked about that even Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo had to come to the defense of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian commented that it was normal and more for a player like the Portuguese to end up somewhat angry after not having seen the goal despite the chances he had.

In addition, he clarified that he would not be fined. “He was angry because he hadn’t managed to score, it’s normal for someone like him to always want to improve,” Pirlo said at a press conference. “I do not think it will be fined, it can happen to have moments of nervousness”, clarified the coach. Also, as the pictures later showed, the jersey ended up on the ground by mistake but was going to the ball boy who had asked for it.