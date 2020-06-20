Currently, she is married to the most famous pop singer, Justin Bieber; He, as a boyfriend with the most beloved pop artist in the youth world, Camila Cabello, but what happened before between Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin?

In the last hours, fans thought about him again. former dating relationship between Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes, she currently married to Justin Bieber and he as a boyfriend with Camila Cabello. Does where there was fire, ashes remain?

The first photos of the model with the singer appeared in 2018, during a romantic date in Toronto, Canada. They even posed for the fans, with no problems. All this in the framework of the last great rupture between Bieber and the artist Selena Gomez, Baldwin supposedly being the cause of the separation.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin, could they have thrived?

As confirmed on those dates, Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes were seen together for the first time at the after party of the MTV EMA in October 2018. Later, in the MET Gala, where Camila Cabello’s current boyfriend was a gentleman helping Baldwin with his long and beautiful dress.

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes went to the MET Gala 2018 together, where they confirmed their « romance ».

Unfortunately for the couple’s followers, months later, Victoria’s Secret model Hailey Baldwin resumed her courtship with Justin Bieber and announced their intention to go through the altar.

In this regard, Shawn Mendes made statements at the time that, for some, it was by way of reproach, but for the true fans of the singer he only had good intentions and wished happiness for the current husband and wife.

During an interview with Rolling StoneHe said, « Of course I have my insecurities and struggles, but that’s just a part of me. Sometimes the silver lining of a story isn’t always fully told and I’d like to do it here. I love what I do. I want so much ».

When asked about his love affair with Hailey Baldwin, he replied, « I don’t even want to put a label on it. I think it was more of a limbo zone. » She also referred to what she felt when, after the MET Gala 2018, she learned that the model and Bieber were engaged: « I understand, you know. I sent her a text message to congratulate her and I’m really happy for them. She is still a of the most incredible people, not only is she a beautiful person on the outside, but she is one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met. I think I’m an idiot, you know … But you can’t control your heart. «

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are currently married and planning to raise a family.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are currently married and planning to raise a family.

When Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged and then married in a suit and white dress, the model deleted all her photos with Shawn Mendes on social networks, an aspect that Camila Cabello's current boyfriend did not repeat. Could it have been at the request of the interpreter of 'Baby'? Which couple do you like the most?