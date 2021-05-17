The whole gang is out of control! Trailer for ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformation’

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformanía‘. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrous Bolt”, goes totally out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends transform into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

Inside their jarring new bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, enchanted by the new life as a monster, must team up and scour the world in search of a cure before it’s too late and they turn. crazy to each other. With the help of Mavis and the hilarious ?? now human ?? Drac’s gang, the pressure mounts to find a way to return them to their original state before their transformations become permanent.

For this latest installment, the creator of the saga Genndy Tartakovsky returns as screenwriter and executive producer. And so does Selena Gomez as the film’s executive producer. As for dubbing in Spain, ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformanía‘will again feature the renowned voices of Santiago Segura in the role of Drac, Macarena García as Mavis, Cristina Castaño as Erika, Dani Martínez as Johnny, and Alaska and Mario as Frank and Eunice, the adorable Frankenstein couple.

