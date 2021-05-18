The whole gang is out of control! Trailer for ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformation’

Drac and the gang come back like you’ve never seen them before in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformanía‘, fourth and in principle last installment of this successful Sony Pictures Animation franchise.

We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. And that’s when Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monster Beam”, gets totally out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends transform into humans, and Johnny turns into a monster!

Inside their jarring new bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, enchanted by the new life as a monster, must team up and scour the world in search of a cure before it’s too late and they turn. crazy to each other. With the help of Mavis and Drac’s hilarious – now human – gang, the pressure mounts to find a way to return them to their original state before their transformations become permanent.

Newcomers Jennifer Klushka and Derek Drymon replace Genndy Tartakovsky as directors of this fourth installment, although the creator of the saga remains associated with the project as a screenwriter (solo) and executive producer (along with Selena Gomez and Michelle Murdocca).

As for dubbing in Spain, ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformanía‘will again feature the renowned voices of Santiago Segura in the role of Drac, Macarena García as Mavis, Cristina Castaño as Erika, Dani Martínez as Johnny, and Alaska and Mario Vaquerizo as Frank and Eunice, the adorable Frankenstein couple.

The film will be released in theaters in the United States on July 23, while the Spanish will arrive a little later, on August 13.

