The WHO warned that the coronavirus could become an endemic virus and never leave

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned today that the new coronavirus can become an endemic virus and, therefore, “never go away”, while revealing that life expectancy could fall due to the pandemic.

Likewise, the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, indicated through a statement that the advances in science recorded since the beginning of this century that extended the life expectancy of human beings by an average of 5.5 years could back down from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It can become another endemic virus in our communities and these viruses may never go away,” Ryan said in a press conference call.

However, Ryan pointed out the difficulty in projecting how long it will circulate the way it does now, especially since studies being conducted in various countries reveal that the percentage of the infected population is relatively low.

Ryan argued that the hope for a rapid vaccine is still uncertain and for it to become a true alternative to eliminate the coronavirus it should be highly effective, available to all who need it worldwide, and ultimately used en masse, the EFE news agency reported.

The WHO also stressed that in more than 40% of the planet’s countries there are less than 10 doctors for every 10,000 people, and that in a world where universal free coverage is still a utopia, about 1 billion people spend at least one year 10% of your income in medical care.

“The pandemic has recalled the urgent need for all countries to invest in strong health systems, such as the best defense against outbreaks such as the coronavirus and other threats that the world faces every day,” said Tedros.

The WHO statement indicates that, despite the clear improvement in life expectancy, the gap between developed countries, where the average life expectancy is 80.8 years, and those in development, where it is 62, 7 years, it is maintained according to the 2016 report, the last made by the agency on life expectancy.

In Latin America, Costa Rica (79.6 years) heads the statistics, followed by Cuba (79) and Panama (78), while the countries with the lowest life expectancy in the region are Bolivia (71.5 years), Guatemala ( 73.2) and the Dominican Republic (73.5), according to the WHO.

The life expectancy of Argentina in 2016 was 76.9 years, 75.1 in Brazil and Colombia, 76.4 in Chile, 76.6 in Mexico, 75.9 in Peru and 74.1 in Venezuela, according to with the report.

On the other side of the continent, Spain is in third place worldwide, with a life expectancy of 83 years, only behind Japan’s 84.2 years and Switzerland’s 83.3, the Spanish agency reported.

However, the gap has narrowed over the century, and while average life expectancy in developing countries increased 11 years between 2000 and 2016, it only did so in three in more developed nations.

