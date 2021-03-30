The WHO says it is “likely to very likely” that the source of the new coronavirus is an animal, according to the agency’s final report.

Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan as members of the World Health Organization team pay a visit.

(CNN) – The new coronavirus that causes covid-19 likely spread to people through an animal, according to the final 120-page report from the World Health Organization.

The report, released Tuesday, lists four possible sources of the virus: direct transmission from an animal source, described as “spillover”; that came through an intermediate animal host that was infected by a bat, followed by an overflow; that has spread through frozen or refrigerated food, or has accidentally escaped from a laboratory.

The report notes that direct spillover is considered a “possible to probable pathway”, while introduction of the virus through an intermediate host is considered to be a “probable to highly probable pathway”. The report says that introduction through cold food products is considered a “possible route” and introduction through a laboratory incident was considered “an extremely unlikely route”.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for further studies.

“The team reports that the first detected case had an onset of symptoms on December 8, 2019. But to understand the first cases, scientists would benefit from full access to data, including biological samples from at least September 2019.” Tedros said in remarks prepared Tuesday.

“In my discussions with the team, they expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing the raw data. I hope that future collaborative studies will include a more timely and comprehensive data exchange, “added Tedros.

The report summarizes the WHO research on the origins of the coronavirus, but there is nothing conclusive. The report recommends further study.

“With regard to the WHO, all the hypotheses are still on the table. This report is a very important beginning, but it is not the end. We have not yet found the source of the virus, and we must continue to follow the science and leave no stone unturned, “Tedros said in a written statement. “Finding the source of a virus takes time and we owe it to the world to find the source so that we can take collective action to reduce the risk of this happening again. No research trip can provide all the answers. ‘

The report was written by a joint international team of 17 Chinese experts plus 17 experts from other countries, WHO, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE). The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) participated as an observer.