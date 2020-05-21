The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed today that he received a letter in which the president of the United States, Donald Trump, asks for changes under threat of withdrawing from the body, and announced that the will analyze.

“We have received the letter and we will attend to it,” the official said in statements collected by the EFE news agency.

After criticizing the WHO for several weeks, Trump published a letter to Tedros on Monday night, giving him 30 days to “reform the organization” and “demonstrate his independence from China.”

“If WHO does not commit to significant and substantive improvements in the next 30 days, I will make my temporary suspension of funding from the organization permanent and reconsider our membership in your organization,” Trump warned.

That letter was released in the middle of the WHO assembly, which was held between Monday and yesterday, and in which the organization received, for the second time in less than two weeks, a great global accolade and the indifference of Washington.

As for the impact of the US withdrawal, until recently WHO’s main contributor, Tedros said the organization “is looking for new sources of funding and a broader donor base.”

He explained that the agency is trying to make the budget less dependent on voluntary donations, which now represent 80% of its income, and more on the fixed contributions of member states.

Tedros stressed that the WHO budget “does not exceed $ 2.3 billion annually, is relatively small, and is equivalent to the annual budget of a medium-sized hospital in the developed world.”

However, earlier this month, a collection promoted by the European Union (EU), in which contributed states and private organizations – including the foundation of the American magnate Bill Gates – raised more than 8,000 million dollars for the institution.

Trump accuses China – where the current pandemic emerged – of creating the new coronavirus in a laboratory and lying about the origin of the virus, and the WHO of covering up Beijing.

Asked about the examination that the WHO promised yesterday that he will undergo to review his management of the pandemic, Tedros replied that it will not be something new because “it has already been done with Ebola, SARS and other large outbreaks.”

“WHO is accountable and calls for accountability; When we do it, it will be broad and exhaustive, and it will involve all sectors so that we can have all the information, learn from it and make the future better, ”he added, without specifying when that review will be carried out.

